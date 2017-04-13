Ogun Assembly Tasks Ministries, LGS, LCDAS, On Flood Control

The Ogun State House of Assembly has charged Ministries of Environment, Works, Local Government Authorities and Local Council Development Areas in the State to intensify their efforts in sensitizing the people to stay clear of drainages and dispose refuse properly to prevent flooding in the coming rainy season.

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Adekunbi, who gave the charge at the State House Plenary, said that these agencies of government needed to intensify efforts in protecting the environment as the period always demanded.

Adekunbi said that the agency in charge of Road Access and Mobility Projects, (RAMP), had visited semi-urban roads to carry out palliatives where necessary.

Meanwhile, members representing Abeokuta South I and Abeokuta North respectively, Hon. Victor Fasanya and Olayiwola Ojodu, had affirmed that construction work had begun on Adatan-Kugba, Saje-Oke Efon, Itoko-Arinlese roads in Abeokuta South and Lafenwa – Ayetoro road in Abeokuta North.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, appealed to the government to extend the same gesture to other constituencies in the state especially those classified as rural and semi-urban communities.