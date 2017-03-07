Ogun Assembly Showers Encomium On Obasanjo At 80

The Ogun State House of Assembly has showered encomium on the national icon and former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as an outstanding elder statesman who has dedicated his life to the national unity, peace and progress of the State, the nation and the entire Africa.

Leading others in the tributes at the day’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, was the Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe who spoke under motion for adjournment citing the House Standing Order 19 rule of the House, commended the ex-president for his consistent and untiring efforts at sustaining the democratic ideals, peace and progress in the country.

Other Honourable members who eulogised the former President included the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, Chief Whip Idowu Olowofuja, Olayiwola Ojodu and Rasaq Oduntan, submitted that Obasanjo was one of the legends of the Gateway State who had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation in their various endeavours.

Also, Honourables Akinpelu Aina, Adebiyi Adeleye and Akanbi Bankole, extolled the achievements of the national icon, saying his contributions to the growth, peace and development of mankind transcended the continent of Africa, agreeing that the former president remains outstanding on issues of nation building, governance and national security.

Responding, Speaker Adekunbi said that Obasanjo was a true nationalist and ardent promoter of national unity, pointing out that the former president’s productive life was devoted to selfless service to the nation and African continent.