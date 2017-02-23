Ogun Assembly Salvages Mother Tongue From Extinction

As the world celebrates this year International Mother Language Day, the Ogun State House of Assembly has called on parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the educational sector to devise means of preventing the Yoruba language from going into extinction.

This was the submission of Lawmakers during plenary to commemorate the day.

Leading the debate on promotion of mother tongue, the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo who spoke under motion for adjournment in regards to the House Standing Order three, stated that the promotion of the language became imperative so as to improve on the rich cultural values laid down by the Yoruba progenitors.

Oluomo added that countries like Germany and China communicate in their native languages saying this has facilitated their achievements on developmental issues and innovations.

Contributing, Honourables Jemili Akingbade, Victor Fasanya, Idowu Olowofuja and Yetunde Sogbein-Adekanbi, posited that Yoruba language as a rich culture, needed to be preserved to restore the cultural values and traditions among the youth in the Yoruba nation.

Other members including, Honourables Olusola Sonuga, Adebowale Ojuri, Akanbi Bankole, Olawale Alausa, GaniyuOyedeji and Julianah Akintayo decried the imposition of western culture and language on children which according to them had done lots of damage to the Yoruba cultural heritage.

Corroborating their colleagues, Honourables Oludare Kadiri, Olayiwola Ojodu, Akinpelu Aina, Olusola Bankole, Oyenuga Olufowobi and Adeyinka Mafe added that the adoption of mother tongue in imparting knowledge on students would give room for easier understanding than the foreign language could.

They all agreed that the Yoruba race needed to be more proactive at inculcating the teaching and learning of the language so as to preserve it for the generation yet unborn.