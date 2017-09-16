Ogun Assembly Passes Bill Establishing ‘So -Safe Corps’

In its effort at curbing crimes and criminality in all parts of the State through effective legislative framework, the Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps) Agency bill.

This is just as the bill institutionalizing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Commission scales second reading at the Assembly.

The bill titled: “HB No. 16/OG/2016- A Bill for a Law to Establish the Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps) Agency for the Regulation and Control of Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps Activities And For Connected Purposes”, was passed during a plenary presided over by the Speaker Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, after the presentation of the Committee’s report by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo, thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report which was seconded by Hon. Tunde Sanusi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote after which the bill was later read and adopted Clause by Clause.

The motion for the third reading of the bill was moved by the Majority Leader Adeyinka Mafe, seconded by the member representing Ijebu North I State Constituency, Hon. Bowale Solaja, while the Clerk of the Assembly, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, did the third reading of the bill.

The bill sponsored by Hon. Oluomo, when eventually signed in to law by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun would give necessary legislative backing to the Vigilante Service in the State at ridding the various communities of crimes.

Speaker Adekunbi subsequently directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor for his assent.

In the same vein, the Assembly said the proposed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Commission bill when passed by the Assembly and eventually signed into law by the Governor, would institutionalize the CSR programmes of all corporate organisations by ensuring that companies contribute their quota to the development of their host communities.

Opening debate on the bill titled: “H. B. NO. 020/OG/2017- A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of the Ogun State Corporate Social Responsibility Commission and other Matters Connected therewith”; the sponsor, Honourable Tunde Sanusi said it would help streamline and create guidelines for companies to have budget for the execution of people-oriented projects aimed at improving the living condition of host communities.

Other lawmakers who spoke in support of the bill during its second reading at the plenary included the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe and Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja, said the State, having become an industrial hub of the nation, needed to set machineries in motion towards making investors see the need to be socially responsible to their host communities, so as to guide against youth restiveness as well as make the citizenry feel the industrialization policy of the current administration.

Also contributing, Honourables Akinpelu Aina, Adebiyi Adeleye, Olusola Bankole and Olusola Sonuga, noted that institutionalising CSR would assist investors in determining the needs of their host communities and serve as an interface between them and companies.

In his response, Speaker Adekunbi, appreciated his colleague-lawmakers for their contributions to the debate on the bill and thereafter, committed it to the Committee on Commerce and Industry for further legislative actions.