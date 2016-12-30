Ogun Assembly Passes 2017 Appropriation Bill With N38m Reduction

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the sum of N221, 090, 844, 017.00bn as the 2017 Appropriation Bill for the State with a reduction of N38m from the initial N221, 129,344,017.00bn presented to it a month ago by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The passage of the Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation led by Hon. Akanbi Bankole, who later moved the motion for its adoption, before being seconded by Hon Olayiwola Ojodu and supported by the whole House.

The Bill was thereafter read clause- by- clause before the members by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, while the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader Hon. Adeyinka Mafe and seconded by Hon. Mojeed Soyebo, after which the Clerk of the House Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu carried out the third reading.

The bill was passed with slight adjustments in some agencies which led to an increment of N107.500m in the fund initially allocated for salaries which moved from N62.728b to N62.836b.

The capital expenditure was reduced by N146m, and moved from N118.305bn down to N118.159bn; while the expected revenue was slashed from N114.343bn to N114.305b, which brought about N38.5m reduction.

The House also moved the State College of Health Technology, Ilese from Health sector to education, just as its equally moved State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency from security to transport.

Speaker Adekunbi, who later directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the Governor for his assent, commended his colleagues and the entire members of staff for their support and steadfastness in ensuring the passage of the bill.