Ogun Assembly Mediates On Riders’ Scheme

Ogun State House of Assembly has directed that the Bureau of Transportation (BOT) should be allowed to issue the Riders’ identification card scheme, while the State Internal Revenue Service retains the rights of issuing licenses and tickets to motorcycle riders in the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi who was represented by his deputy, Olakunle Oluomo, issued the directive at a reconciliation meeting held at the Assembly complex, Abeokuta

Adekunbi said security issues should not interfere with revenue generation according to the 2008 convention which empowered BOT to collate data for proper monitoring, organization and effective administration of commercial motorcycle riders.

He pointed out that the Riders’ Identification Card Scheme would enable proper regulation of commercial riders’ activities in the State to prevent criminal acts and other vices carried out by some riders.

Responding, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, Barr. Gbenga Opesanwo, said the agency would collaborate and cooperate with IRS and other relevant agencies to improve transport operation and ensure the security of the riders and passengers in the State.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Revenue and ICT, Mr. Olashehu Adebayo, assured that peace and security in the State remained paramount as well as the revenue generation drive of the agency.

In his submission, the Director, Legal Drafting Department, Ministry of Justice, Mr Olaotan Olusegun, stated that the traffic law of the State had outlined the duties and responsibilities of various government agencies relating to revenue collection, urging the BOT and IRS to synergize to achieve a common goal.