Ogun Assembly Lauds Amosun On Payment Of Gratuities, Others

Ogun State House of Assembly has lauded the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration on the payment of gratuities to retirees from November, 2012 to January, 2014 and six months of outstanding deductions of workers in the State as well as the payment of severance allowance to former political office holders who served between 2007 to 2015.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, who gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, said that the gesture was part of the current administration’s efforts at appreciating its workforce as well as meeting the financial commitment to retirees and former political office holders in the State.

Adekunbi, who lauded Senator Ibikunle Amosun for reinstating some dismissed and suspended workers who were disengaged for their role in the last Teachers’ day celebration; assured that efforts were in top gear to reconsider the case of the other affected labour leaders who were dismissed from the service.

He stated that as a people oriented government, the present administration in the State would continue to provide more democratic dividends to the entire populace, clarifying that all projects executed by government had been fairly distributed to the three Senatorial districts of the State.

Speaking on noise pollution, Adekunbi promised that the Assembly would do its bit by putting in place necessary legislative framework to curb noise pollution emanating from religious organizations in the State, advising them to always take in to consideration the right of other people while performing their religious obligations as noise pollution was detrimental to health well- being of the people.

He sought for the promotion of continued peace in the State through the enhancement of religious harmony, peace and tranquillity, adding that religious organizations played a vital role in the sustenance of good governance.

Commenting on the Land grabbers Bill recently passed by the Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, the Speaker admonished residents of the State to report to security agents, any infringement on their rights relating to land grabbing, cultism or kidnapping for necessary action, warning that the State would not be a haven of criminals hiding under any guise.