Ogun Assembly Eulogises Late Lawmaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly has commiserated with the family of former member of the House who represented the then Ado-Odo/Igbesa State Constituency during the second republic, Hon. Emmanuel Jagundina, who died on February 9, 2017..

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraj Ishola Adekunbi who described him as an astute legislator and a worthy community leader during a special session held in his honour at the Assembly Complex, Abeokuta, added that he demonstrated great love for the people he represented through frank presentation of issues affecting the constituency.

Adekunbi remarked that the former lawmaker was a credible community leader who left good footprints in the sand of time, saying that death was an inevitable end for all mortals.

Earlier, the member representing Ado-Odo/Ota State Constituency II, Hon. Akanbi Bankole, said the late Jagundina who was elected to the Assembly on the platform of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria, (UPN), in 1979 and subsequently a member of the House Committee on Social Development and Education, contributed immensely to economic and socio-political advancement of his constituency.

Bankole also described the late Assembly man as hardworking, dedicated, and loyal lawmaker who passionately sponsored bills that allowed for the delivery of democratic dividends to his people.