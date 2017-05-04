Ogun Assembly Enjoins Residents To Register For Voter’s Card

The Ogun State House of Assembly has enjoined residents of the State to enrol in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi made the call while responding to submissions of members representing Ijebu North East, Hon Jimi Otukoya and his Ifo II counterpart, Ganiyu Oyedeji who emphasised the need for the electoral body to sensitise eligible voters in their respective constituencies to get Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) so as not to be disenfranchised.

Adekunbi, who lauded the commencement of the voters registration exercise by INEC charged the commission to step up measures at enlightening and sensitizing the populace on the importance of the exercise as it would avail the people the opportunity to perform their civic responsibilities as citizens of the State.

Oyedeji, called on INEC to create sub-registration centres across the State Constituencies to ease the process especially in densely populated areas such as Ifo I & II State Constituencies and others

Meanwhile, the House has called on the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite to liaise with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to put in place palliative measures at the Ajebo-OGTV-Alapako-oni Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The decision followed the remarks of the member representing Obafemi-Owode State Constituency, Hon Tunde Sanusi under Personal Explanation on the urgent need for Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to rehabilitate the road which he said was vital to socio-economic activities of the area.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Suraju Adekunbi however appreciated the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led-Administration for fulfilling its promise at mobilizing contractors back to the various construction sites across the three Senatorial Districts of the State stressing that the on-going construction would further consolidate on the urban and rural development strides of the State.