Ogun Assembly Calls For Enforcement Of Anti-Land Grabbing Law

The Ogun State House of Assembly has called on the State Government to set up a task force to enforce its resolution which outlawed land grabbing in the State.

The Assembly had passed a resolution calling on the State government to invoke relevant sections of the bill titled: “H. B. 03/2016: the Prohibition of Forcible Occupation of Landed Properties Law, 2016’’, recently signed into law by the Governor, by setting up a task force to immediately stem the tide of land grabbers in the State.

The lawmakers during plenary also called on all security agencies in the State to ensure effective enforcement of the law to checkmate the excesses of land swindlers who had been terrorizing people in Sagamu and other parts of the State

Meanwhile, the Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the Olabisi Onabanjo University (Amendment) Law, 2017 with an amendment delegating the functions of the Vice-Chancellor to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) or Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) when the Vice-Chancellor is incapacitated.

Such delegation of responsibility according to the law, would be six months in the first instance and should not exceed 12 months at any particular point in time.

The passage of the bill titled: “HB. No. 14/OG/2017’’ at the plenary presided over by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, was consequent upon the presentation of the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Victor Fasanya, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Honourable Olusola Bankole and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.

The bill was later read and adopted clause- by – clause before the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe, seconded by Hon. Olawale Alausa, while the Clerk of the Assembly, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, did the third reading.

The Speaker later directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his assent.