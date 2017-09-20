Ogun Aligns With True Federalism-AMOSUN

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says his administration aligns with the proposed restructuring along with true federalism in which powers are shared between the Centre and component States.

Amosun made this known at the Zonal public hearing organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism for the South West Zone, comprising Lagos, Ogun and the host, Oyo State with a view to collating opinion of different interest groups, individuals and stakeholders on the clamour for the restructuring of the country.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tolu Odebiyi said genuine adherence to the practice of true federalism would address major deficits in governance and usher in accelerated development on all fronts across the States.

While commending the party on the initiative, Amosun said the hearing would provide it with ample public views before arriving at a decision on national issues, adding that it would be in the interest of all ethnic nationalities that unity of the nation remained sacrosanct.

The Leader of the Committee who is also the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, said the meeting was to proffer possible pragmatic solutions to some controversial constitutional provisions currently in force.

He listed the areas already highlighted by the party in the quest for restructuring and true federalism to include, creation and merger of States, devolution of power, fiscal federalism, revenue sharing formula, form of government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, resource control, local government autonomy, power sharing and rotation.

Earlier in his welcome address, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, said the continuous agitation for restructuring across the nation, could be seen as open expression of frustration by Nigerians on the present political and administrative arrangements.

Dignitaries at the event included former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Sulhvan Chime, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, the party’s National Women Leader, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson, State party Chairmen of Lagos, Oyo and Ogun, as well as the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi among others.