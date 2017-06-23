Ogun Advocates Local Content For Production

The Ogun State Government has re-emphasized the need for manufacturers in the State to key into the local content policy by utilizing locally sourced materials for production.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru gave this charge at the inauguration of the first indigenous biscuit to be exported to Ghana by Agro Allied Foods Limited, Ijoko, Sango Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, arguing that such step would make goods especially locally produced ones more affordable for consumers as well as cut down the rate of importation.

He further stated that the policy when embraced would help in promoting direct and indirect employment assuring that the State government would continue to support industrialists through the provision of necessary infrastructure.

The Chairman Sona Group of Industries, Mr Arjan Mirchandani, commended government for supporting industrialists in the State, adding that the company would continue to provide conducive working environment for its employees towards promoting quality production.