Ogun 10- Lane Road Project Captured In Budget- Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi says the 10-lane Abeokuta- Siun –Sagamu interchange road project being constructed by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun -led administration had been provided for in the 2013 budget passed by the Seventh legislature in the State.

Adekunbi who disclosed this while responding to questions on a radio programme in Abeokuta said it was not implemented at the period because the required fund could not be accessed.

According to him, the road was being funded by foreign development partners with the necessary fund dedicated to the project, saying that such fund could not be diverted to finance other on-going projects.

He assured that government would ensure the completion of all other on-going projects across the State, explaining that it was illegal for any government to divert any project catered for in the budget.

Commenting on the activities of some road traffic officials claimed to be working for the Abeokuta South Local Government Council who often arrest and collect violation fees from motorists and motorcycle riders who drive against traffic, the Speaker tasked road users to always comply with road traffic rules and regulation, saying there was need to do mental test for anyone that drove against traffic.

While commending the transport management system in the State, Adekunbi advocated for more civil approach on the part of the toll collectors on the roads, saying that the growing number of motorists in the State required the collaboration of all tiers of government and the people to promote safe motoring.

Adekunbi who explained that the Ogun standard roads being constructed by the present administration had assisted greatly in ensuring smooth vehicular and human movements, advised the people to desist from violating road traffic rules, with a call on the Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) to embark on more sensitization programmes for all categories of road users.