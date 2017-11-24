OGTV, OGBC To Go Digital

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has reiterated his administration’s commitment at ensuring that the State owned Television and Radio Stations go digital in line with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) digitalization drive in 2018.

Amosun who disclosed this at the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said his administration was poised at revamping the broadcasting sector in the State by upgrading the transmission system, adding that efforts were on top gear to migrate from the AM channel to FM for a wider reach.

‘’We have already acquired and installed two new transmitters in preparation for the digital transition. We also intend to build new state of the art studios and facilities,’’ he said.

He enjoined the people of the State not to relent at supporting the present administration, assuring that the State would succeed in its aspiration at attaining higher pedestal in global media.