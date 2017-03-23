OGSWC Ends Community Water Challenge

The prolong water problem faced by residents of Lugoke community in Iperu, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State has finally come to an end as the State Water Corporation embarked on extension of pipeline for adequate supply of water to the community.

The General Manager of the Corporation, Engr. (Mrs.) Monsurat Agboola, who disclosed this at her office in Abeokuta, said government was working to ensure that communities across the State have access to portable water supply, adding that the community would now have the opportunity of connecting their homes with government water mains.

Agboola who highlighted on the theme of 2017 World Water Day tagged ‘’Water and Waste Water,’’ called on the people to properly channel waste water from their homes so as not to cause harm to both human and plants in the society.

‘’There is a great difference between water and waste water. If not properly conserved, it can be dangerous to all living things’’, she said

She noted that the theme according to United Nations Water and World Health Organisation (WHO) also address dangers associated with the re-use of waste water for human consumption as many germs and bacterials that might have been killed during treatment process may re-germinate and harm human body.

‘’Wastewater is very harmful to both plants and animals, it is also very costly to treat waste little infiltration into treated large quantity of water could get it polluted and make it no longer safe for drinking. Water and waste water are example of two parallel lines that should not meet at any confluence as its meeting is very harmful’’.