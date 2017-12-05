OGSG Warns Traders To Occupy Allocated Shops Or Risk Revocation

The Ogun State government has given a 72 hours notice beginning from Monday December 4, 2017 to all allotees of the newly completed ultra-modern Shopping Malls and Shops located in the State capital to move in and start business or risk revocation and reallocation.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Facility Management, Mr. Segun Adebayo who stated this in Abeokuta, said that government could no longer tolerate lack of commitment on the part of the affected traders.

Adebayo stated that government in its magnanimity had given all allotees six months moratorium to move into their different shops for free and within that period pay their initial deposit.

“So if you are given such opportunity since March or April and you didn’t take it, just for you to take allocation and lock up these shops, means you are denying others that opportunity. It simply means that you are not interested in the allocation. In the light of this government is issuing a 72hr ultimatum starting from Monday December 4, to Wednesday December 6, 2017 to the affected traders to open their shops and start business or risk revocation,’’ he said.

He revealed that about 30 to 40percent of the allocated shops had not been occupied adding that many members of the public have continued to show interest, explaining that government could not afford to fold its arms and watch money go down the drain.

According to the SSA, ‘’government has tried its best by reaching out to those interested in getting a shop that will be theirs forever and the concept behind it is to build, pay and it becomes your own. What government has done is to expose the public into being a part of the process.

“In terms of the lock up shops, in Omida we have as I speak 52 shops already allocated and 27 out of these shops are under lock, while six out of 36 allocated in Imo are equally under lock. The story is not different in Laderin where only 12 out of the 48 shops had been occupied. Kemta -Oloko has just four shops occupied out of the 48 shops allocated”.

“In the case of Shops in the Malls, Itoku has just 82 occupiers out of the 130 allocated while Sapon has 45 occupiers out of the 91 allocations with Isale -Igbehin having 37 occupied shops from the 64 already allocated to traders.” Adebayo submitted.