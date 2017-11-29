OGSG Warns Principals Not To Abandon Duty Post During Exams

Principals in the State public secondary schools across the state have been admonished not to abandon their duty post especially during the 2017/2018 first term unified examination towards ensuring successful conduct of the exercise.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota who stated this while monitoring the conduct of the examination at Ijebu-East, Ogun Water Side and Ogun East Local Council Development Areas noted that it was a serious offence for any head of school not to be available during an examination.

‘’A situation where some individuals will be circumventing government efforts at providing qualitative education and working to disrupt the betterment of the future leaders will not be acceptable,’’ the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner commended the efforts and cooperation of all stakeholders at ensuring smooth conduct of the examination, promising that grey areas that required urgent attention of government in the course of the examination would not only be corrected but also be improved upon.

Mujota, added that the State Government had done its bit by providing the requisite materials for a successful and hitch-free examination, urging the Zonal Education Offices not to rest on their oars at ensuring timely distribution of both sensitive and non sensitive materials across the state.

‘’We have done everything we can to provide requisite materials to all schools, our Zonal Education Offices are capable and efficient irrespective of challenges that may confront them in the course of discharging their duties should ensure timely distribution of materials,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Sefiu Rasheed who was on a separate visit to Imeko Afon Local Government Area enjoined parents not to push all responsibilities on the teachers, but should always work hard at ensuring that their children excel in all their academic endeavours.

The Permanent Secretary enjoined the students to make use of the materials among others academic support provided by the State Government at attaining academic excellence, saying that their success would further inspire government to do more.

He charged the teachers and parents to contribute their quotas in a bid to help government achieve its set objectives on affordable qualitative education in the state.

Schools visited by both the Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary and their teams were; Community Comprehensive High School, Orita J4/J6; Ibiade Comprehensive High School, Ibiade; Ilushin Grammar School, Ilushin Community High School, Efire and also Community High School, Owode Idiayin, Afon; Nazareth High School, Imeko; Alaketu High School, Imeko and Muslim Grammar School Imeko.