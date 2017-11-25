OGSG Urges Cdas To Embark On More Self Help Project

Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the state have been enjoined to double their efforts at embarking on more self help projects towards improving the wellbeing of their members.

Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun said this at the presentation of Certificate of Registration to Arigbajo Area Community Development Committee at Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

Adenmosun said the contributions and efforts of CDAs towards improving the wellbeing of their members were noted and adequately appreciated by the present administration, urging them not to relent at their developmental initiatives, as government would compensate the commitment of every Community Associations with grant in-aid.

‘’The more the number of your area’s self projects, the better for both the community and the State in general, because this will attract more grants in aid from the government to support you for a well done job,’’ he concluded.

In his address, the Chairman Arigbajo Area Council Development Committee (CDC), Chief Ajayi Olasunkanmi explained that most of the projects in the Community were joint effort of sons and daughters of the community, appealing to the people to always join hands with the executives at moving it forward.

The highlight of the event was the commissioning of office apartment by Hon. Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives built for the Head Teacher of United District Central Primary School by the Arigbajo Area Community Development Council (CDC).