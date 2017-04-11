OGSG Underscores Self-Help Initiative For Rural Development

Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon Gbenga Adenmosun has underscored the importance of self-help initiatives towards achieving rural development in the State as no government could do it alone.

The Commissioner stated this at the commissioning of a 500KVA transformer at Ifesowapo Titun Community Development Area (CDA) in Obada Town, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

Adenmosun lauded the initiative of the community at complementing government’s infrastructural development in the State, assuring that Ifesowapo would benefit from the next grant-in-aid and other developmental projects from the government.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye said, the self-help project was a welcome development, imploring other communities to take a cue from Ifesowapo Titun by executing projects that would engender development in their communities as the State government continues with strategies to ensure that dividends of democracy cuts across urban and rural areas.

Corroborating the Commissioner’s view, a member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Isreal Jolaoso, representing Ewekoro Local Government said self- help projects being commissioned would fast- track socio economic growth of communities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ifesowapo (CDA), Mrs. Jemilat Ogundare expressed her gratitude and commended government’s support to the community, urging it to further assist them with other basic amenities.