OGSG Tasks Manufacturers On Standard Products

Considering the effects of substandard and adulterated products on the nation’s economy, stakeholders in the manufacturing sector have been tasked to take drastic step at addressing the issue towards ensuring sanity in the sector.

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun gave the charge at a day seminar organised by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for lubricants blending in Abeokuta.

Senator Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, noted that the theme of the seminar, ‘’Quality Awareness and the Effects of Sub-standard Lubricants on Engines and Equipment’’, was apt at a period when the nation was confronting challenges of sub-standard and adulterated products.

He called on stakeholders particularly government agencies saddled with the responsibilities of manning the nation’s land and sea borders to be alive to their responsibilities, urging the Standard Organization of Nigeria to intensify efforts at ensuring that companies complied with laid down standard of production.

‘’On this note, I want to charge the standard organization of Nigeria (SON) to be up and doing in its responsibilities at protecting the consumers. The body also needs to carry out thorough investigations, arrest and prosecute manufacturers of these products and vendors’’. He said.

Amosun assured that his administration would continue to partner with manufacturers by insisting that companies within the State produce high quality products that meet international standard.

Earlier in his address, the Director General and Chief Executive of SON, Mr. Osita Abolonia, represented by Director, System Certification, Engr. Mrs. Oluremi Ayeni, said the seminar was organised to sensitize manufacturers on the best methods of production, handling and use of lubricants for effective use in machine and equipment in the industrial sector.