OGSG Tasks Lg Advisory Committee On Synergy For Development

The Chairmen of the newly constituted Consultative Advisory Committee in Ogun State have been charged to promote synergy among the Local Government Councils towards accelerating developments at the grassroots.

The State Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, gave the charge at the Chairmen of Local Government Areas/Local Council Development Areas (LGAs/LCDAs) Consultative Advisory Committee meeting held at her Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Onanuga enjoined members of the advisory committee to see themselves as one entity appointed to promote unity of purpose in governance and enhance socio economic development at the grassroots, harping on the need for them to cooperate and work in tandem with all elected Local Government Authorities towards achieving the desired objectives.

The Deputy Governor explained that among other responsibilities, the committee was expected to interface regularly with the State Government and other Stakeholders at the Local Government level for adequate feedback on the impact of government policies and programmes at the local levels.

Onanuga maintained that carrying out their duties appropriately and promptly would further promote the needed synergy for even development in the State.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Alhaji Muraino Banjoko, representing Ijoko/Akute LCDA, and Asiwaju Shina Ogunbambo, representing Odogbolu Local Government Area respectively, in their separate remarks, unanimously commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun for appointing them for the task towards bringing governance closer to the people and promised on behalf of their colleagues to support and remain loyal to the Government.