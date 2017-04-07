OGSG Task Cooperatives Societies On Members Training

As part of measures towards ensuring growth at the community level, Ogun State government has urged Cooperatives Societies to imbibe the habit of training its members on financial prudence to further boost their social economic development.

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun, gave the charge while declaring open a day seminar with the theme, ‘’Building an Effective Financial Structure’’ organised by Egbejoda Cooperative Thrift and Credit Unit, held at Adigbe, Abeokuta.

Adenmosun, said the government was committed to ensure cooperative societies across the State remain the instrument of empowering its members, enjoining them to tap into the resources made available by the ministry for training people on courses pertaining to community and leadership skills at the Social Development Centre Shasha, Iperu in Ogun State.

Director of Cooperatives Services, Mr. Babatunde Oladipo, commended the union for its efforts geared towards developing its members with skills required to manage cooperative societies, emphasising that education was germane in managing the affairs of any co-operative association or unions.

Also speaking, President of Ogun State Cooperative Federation Limited, (OGSCOFED), Alhaji Ola Balogun, stated that the purpose of the seminar was to educate the co-operative associations, on maintaining an effective financial structure that would further boost social -economic development of its members, adding that OGSCOFED had explored business and investment opportunities in agriculture, oil and gas as well as real-estate for the benefit of its members.

In his remarks, the President, Egbejoda Cooperative Thrift and Credit Limited, Alhaji Sheikh Adenekan, reiterated that the seminar was aimed at enlightening its members on better financial practices, assuring that the training would go along way at sustaining the growth and development of the associations.