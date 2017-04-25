OGSG Set To Deliver More Dividends Of Democracy To Rural Dwellers

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun, has emphasised that government remained committed to making life more meaningful for rural dwellers across the State through the delivery of more democratic dividends.

He said this at the Community Day celebration of Ifesowapo Area Community Development held at Imodi/Imosan in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Adenmosun informed the people that they would be given due recognition especially in the distribution of transformers when the time comes, saying the Ministry in charge was already compiling lists of benefitting communities.

On issue of roads, the Commissioner said graders have been deployed to the nine Federal Constituencies of the State to kick start the grading of rural roads, assuring that the gesture would be extended to community development areas.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Ifesowapo Local Council Development Area, Hon. Obafemi Onakoya, stressed that developing communities was critical to the rebuilding Mission of the present government, as evident in the recent move to construct, rehabilitate and expand 285 rural roads across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State under its Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP).

‘’It is worthy of note that five of our roads in Ifesowapo LCDA have been selected for construction by the State government’’ he added.

The Chairman enjoined individuals and corporate organisations to support the government in the provision of social amenities for communities as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

Onakoya acknowledged that the constitution of members of various communities into Community Development Associations has greatly assisted the government in getting development to the grassroots.