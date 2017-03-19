OGSG Seals Off Factories Over Poor Hygiene

The Ogun State Special Task Force on Environment has sealed off some sachet water producing factories in Agbara and Igbesa areas of the State over poor hygiene.

Speaking with newsmen during the enforcement tour, the leader of the team who is also a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Oye Amosun said the sealed sachet water industries had not been complying with the environmental laws of the State, adding that the storage facilities were in poor condition, lacked required waste management and drainage system as well as violation of other environmental regulations.

The SSA said that the well being of the citizens remained paramount to the State government and advised sachet and table water producers to maintain good hygiene thereby promoting healthy society.

On his part, the Ogun State Task Force Co-ordinator, Association of Table Water Producers, Mr. Biodun Lawal who was also part of the team said the association would not relent at sensitizing its members on the need to maintain hygiene in the production and distribution of potable water to the people.

He added that the group had been working with relevant agencies like the Ministry of Environment, NAFDAC and other organisations towards ensuring that the manufacturers maintain high level of hygiene in the production of sachet and table water and urged members to secure necessary license from the appropriate channels before producing water for human consumption.