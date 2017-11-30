OGSG Presents N25m Revolving Loan To Coop. Movement

As part of efforts at promoting the cooperative societies, the Ogun State Government has presented a cheque of N25 million as revolving loan to the State Cooperative Federation Limited (OGSCOFED) to further enhance the wellbeing of its members in the State.

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun while presenting the cheque said the gesture was to encourage the investment initiative by diversifying into agriculture and entrepreneurial development.

‘’OGSCOFED Limited as umbrella body for cooperative societies in the state should venture into agriculture and commercial activities towards demonstrating the ingenuity embedded in them as a sociological group,’’ he added.

Adenmosun charged the movement to ensure proper disbursement of the loan and monitor it for prompt repayment so as to encourage government to do more.

The President of the movement, Alhaji Ola Balogun while appreciating the State Government for the kind gesture, said Cooperative Movement in the State has never had it so good, promising that the movement would continue to contribute its quota to the socio-economic development of the State as cooperative societies is the surest way to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.