OGSG Places Embargo On Installation Of Baales

Ogun State government has placed embargo on further installation of Baales in all the Four Traditional Councils in the State.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, stated that the embargo was sequel to the installation of two Baales within same location which did not only caused disaffection among the people but also threatens the peace and tranquility of the State.

The release also barred the Ogbonis and Osugbos from further interference in the process and selection of Baales in the State unless officially requested to do so by the authorities.

The Commissioner enjoined all the Four Traditional Councils to comply with the directive, noting that the Ministry would no longer give approval for the installation of Baales until further notice