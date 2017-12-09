OGSG Partners Unicef On Infant, Child Feeding

The Ogun State Government has partnered with the United Nations Children Fund, (UNICEF) to deepen the knowledge and compliance of stakeholders in Infant and Young Child Feeding, (IYCF) through the medium of Quiz competition.

Speaking at one of the competitions held at Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Secretariat, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kolawole Fagboun noted that IYCF was vital to child survival campaigns which required holistic strategy towards reducing child mortality.

According to Adeneye, the findings by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria losses about 2,300 children under age five and 145 women of child bearing age, noting that it was regrettable that about half of the losses resulted from diseases that could be prevented through proper nutrition.

“It is essential we all embark on vigorous counselling and awareness campaign to encourage pregnant women and nursing mothers to adopt the best practices towards nutritional issues”, the Commissioner stressed.

The Project Manager, IYCF, Mr. Lanre Ogunyinka, said the quiz competition was expected to endear participants to the initiative and be better disposed to presenting themselves to counselling on feeding issues while also encouraging participants to avail themselves the benefits presented by the programme and the quiz competition.

The Chairman, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Hon. Dele Adeniji, appreciated the State Government through its Ministry of Information and Strategy for choosing the local council for the programme.

He said ‘’our mothers are important that is why this programme is specially crafted to sensitize them. Participants should pay attention to every detail at this event.’’

At the end of the quiz competition, Tajudeen Awawu clinched the 1st Prize; Benedicta Adebowale was the runner up, while Anthonia Twatimi won the 3rd Prize.