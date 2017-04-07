OGSG Partners German Agency On Dual Vocational Training

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has assured that his administration will continue to partner Development Agencies towards building vocational and technical skills and employable artisans in the State.

Governor Amosun gave the assurance while playing host to the German delegation on Dual Vocational Training Partnership with Ogun State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture in his Oke-Mosan Office, Abeokuta.

The Governor while commending the German team for the training initiative, noted that it would further help in human capacity development, saying that shortage of vocational trainings and skills acquisition especially in Nigeria, remain the bane of socio economic development of the country.

Governor Amosun posited that the proposed vocational training would help in revamping technical education in the State and also promote the diversification drive of the Federal Government, adding that the State as an industrial hub of the nation would be in a position of producing employable work force for companies domiciled in the state.

The Governor further stated that Government would support the initiative with provision of veritable platform and favourable condition.

Earlier in her address, the Chairman of the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mrs Adesola Adebutu who appreciated the support of the present administration towards the growth of the chamber, said the German representative was on a four-day fact finding visit to Ogun State in achieving the set objectives of the training.

The representative of German delegation, Mr Karl-Heinz Keteler, noted that the prospect of the vocational training would be of immense benefits to the people of the State.