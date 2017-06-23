OGSG Partners Eu On Rural Electrification

Ogun State Government has renewed its commitment to enhancing socio-economic activities in the rural areas as it is collaborating with the European Union (EU) to supply electricity to rural communities across the State.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga who also oversees the activities of the State Ministry of Rural Development while receiving the European Union delegates at her office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, affirmed that though GIZ, a German International Agency was already committed to the project, the support of the European Union would further aid timely delivering of the project.

She said the partnership would advance the State in power generation through renewable energy sources, check rural-urban drift, informing that the State government had already commenced installation of electrical facilities in Gbamu Gbamu, the pilot community in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the State.

Mrs. Onanuga assured that electricity challenges confronting most rural communities in the State would soon become a thing of the past, highlighting some of the solar equipment and materials to be provided at the pilot phase to include, 45 kilowatt PVL Solar Hybrid and 60 kilowatt Diesel Generator for back up, 6.6 kilometre low voltage line with 150 electricity poles and pre- paid Meters among others.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Adegbele Olugbebi said the State government would ensure that rural communities had more access to basic social amenities that would further improve the standard of living.

Earlier, Mr. Felix Zacheo, the Head of unit on Sustainable Energy and Climate Change of the European Union, explained that the objective of the visit to the State was to assess the level of development and implementation of energy in the pilot community and to determine other sectors of the economy requiring intervention.

The Baale of Gbamu Gbamu Community, Chief Adekunle Fayomi, appreciated the State government for choosing the community for the pilot scheme, saying the commencement of the project has erased doubts and renewed their confidence in government’s commitment to the welfare of rural dwellers.