OGSG Launches Ground Water Abstraction Control Scheme

As part of measures to promote sustainable use of ground water resources, the Ogun State Government has launched the Ground Water Abstraction Control Scheme.

The Scheme is a policy put in place by the State government to regulate drilling and commercial use of groundwater resources.

Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting on the introduction of the State Water Abstraction Control Scheme, the State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said that over 80% of groundwater exploitation was done by operators in the private sector, adding that there was no tangible restriction or control of its extraction.

The Governor represented by his Deputy , Chief Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, said the unregulated use of groundwater posed serious consequences to the people of the state, appealing to all stakeholders in the water industry to cooperate with government in the implementation of the scheme.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, said the policy was meant to get data of borehole users in the State for adequate regulation, stressing that the commercialised ones would get permit to operate as a special task force had been set up to sanction defaulters.

Oyeleye said the scheme would enable the people that abstract water through the groundwater to properly manage their waste water without causing pollution, adding that the programme would enlighten water producers on the procedures needed to provide purified water for consumption.

In his goodwill messages, the President, Water Drillers Association, Engr. Wole Adekoya, described the scheme as a bold step in the right direction, saying if properly implemented, it would ensure that stakeholders derive maximum benefit from groundwater resources.

The National President, Association of Table water Producers (ATWAP), Mrs. Clementina Etebe, said members of the association would not object to any regulation that would boost their business.