OGSG Embarks On Grading Of Rural Roads For Development

In its bid to extend the dividends of democracy to the grassroots, the Ogun State government says it is set to embark on grading of rural roads across the State to boost socio-economic development in the areas.

Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun made this known at a joint meeting with Community Heads and Zonal officers at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Adenmosun said government had already deployed earth equipment to the nine federal constituencies of the State covering the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas to further open the areas to economic development.

While addressing the stakeholders, he underscored the role of community heads as key to the success of the project, who according to him should be saddled with the responsibility of educating their people for a collective effort at achieving the goal of the project.

The Commissioner urged all community heads to play their parts in fast tracking the delivery of the project, stating that government would take over some community schools for the upgrade of their facilities to meet up with required standard.

In his remarks, the Zonal Chairman Ikenne Community Development Association, Mr Segun Taiwo, applauded the government for its effort at developing their localities.