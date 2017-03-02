OGSG Cautions Public Against Fake Agribusiness Firm

The attention of the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture has been drawn to the activities of a firm called H&C Consulting and other groups, recruiting and short listing candidates for a supposed Youth Agribusiness programme in the State.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo stated that ‘’For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to state categorically that the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture and indeed Ogun State government is not in any way connected to the activities of any of these groups.

The release advised members of the public to be wary in their dealings with such groups and always check directly with the Ministry for government-approved programmes.

It enjoined interested members of the public to contact the ministry for information on its activities by visiting its headquarters at Block D, Ogun State Government Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta or contact the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Steve Ipinniwa on 08033378199 or via email at stipinniwa@gmail.com.