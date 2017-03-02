OGSG Canvasses Incorporation Of Security Studies In School Curriculum

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has called for the incorporation of security studies and intelligence gathering in the school curriculum in the State.

The Commissioner, Mrs Modupe Mujota, while playing host to the Provost, NSCDC College of Security Management, Mrs. Rachael Awosusi at her office in Abeokuta, stated that the Corps would be a strong partner in promoting the new curriculum in the school with a view to broadening the horizon of the younger generation on security consciousness.

Mrs Mujota, assured that the ministry was already contemplating a training programme on intelligence gathering and information management for its Staff in the College.

The Commissioner who lauded the Corps for providing security during the Summer Camp held last year at Akin Ogunpoola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area, suggested that the proposed security studies for students in the public schools was designed to teach them fundamental security tips just as in the voluntary organisations like boys scout, Boys and Girls Brigade and other allied Associations.

Earlier in her speech, Provost of the College, Mrs. Awosusi said the purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the top management of the ministry and also see areas where they could work together, while assuring that the Corps would continue to promote security and its consciousness among students in the State.