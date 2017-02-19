OGSG Begins Sale Of Pullets To Boost Food Production

In order to increase production of animal protein and attain self-sufficiency in food production, the Ogun State government has flagged-off the sale of 20,000 pullets at subsidized rates in all government farms in the three Senatorial Districts of the States.

Speaking at the flag-off held at the Ajegunle Farm Settlement in Abeokuta, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo said government embarked on the production of pullets which were being sold to prospective poultry farmers as a way of boosting food production and improving agricultural development.

She said government sold pullet for N1,050 each as against its market price of N1,450, to encourage poultry farmers through purchase of quality pullets so that they can earn more profits, urging all interested poultry farmers to take advantage of government gesture at promoting the protein intake of Nigerians.

Some of the poultry farmers, Adeola Omodayo, Kehinde Tejuoso and Onifade Mary, commended the State government for making the pullets available at subsidized rate, acknowledging that they were of high quality.

The pullets are now available at government Farms in Ajegunle and Kotopo in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Igbo and Ilaro.