OGSG Appreciates Iselu Indigenes

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has commended the people of Iselu in Yewa North Local Government Area for their support and prayers towards the success of his rebuilding mission.

The Governor who gave the commendation at the 12th Coronation Anniversary of the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi at Iselu, appreciated them for their advice and word of encouragement, saying that these had assisted him in no small measure at steering the ship of the State.

Amosun represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, congratulated the Monarch on the anniversary and thanked his subjects for their prayers and consistent support for his administration, assuring that he would not take them for granted.

While expressing his determination to support and ensure the emergence of a Yewa born candidate as Governor in 2019, the Governor emphasised that the region parades an array of accomplished personalities who are capable of taking the State to the next level, challenging the people of Yewa to unite and work together to achieve their long time aspiration of a Yewa born Governor.

“For equity and fairness, it is my belief and conviction that Yewa should produce the next Governor. I therefore appeal to all of you to come together and unite so that our desire will be realised,’’ Amosun said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraj Ishola Adekunbi corroborated the Governor, saying all hands were on deck to ensure the emergence of a candidate of Yewa extraction as Governor in 2019.

He also commended the Governor for openly identifying with the Yewa Agenda which he noted was long overdue.

In his remarks, Oba Akinyemi appealed to the State Government to partner with investors and exploit the large deposit of limestone in the area to further boost the revenue of the area and the State as a whole.