OGSG Advocates Advancement In Agro-Processing For Food Sufficiency

The Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru has advocated for the development of the agro processing sub-sector of the economy for food sufficiency towards reducing over-reliance on importation.

Otunba Ashiru, accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo to Agrited Silver Plain Farm at Agbedimu Village, Ajebo in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State, called for the diversification of the nation’s economy from oil-based to agriculture towards boosting industrialization and socio-economic development of the nation.

‘’There is a new paradigm shift in the State. We are creating investment opportunities for private and public sectors in agric business. This will not only reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, but also make food more affordable to millions of people’’. He said.

According to him, the State Government would continue to support and create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and encourage more entrepreneurs to invest in agric businesses.

On her part, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo said the State government was willing to partner with investors and agricultural experts to increase food production for the State to become self-sufficient.

‘’We will continue to support farmers with the provision of right inputs, training, fertilizers, seedlings, storage facilities and other materials needed for development of their farms, we urge investors to take advantage of the agricultural policy and tap into the large quantity of arable land the state is endowed with, to farm’’, Adebajo said.

The Farm Managing Director, Mr. Chain Zach stated that the multibillion dollar farm has the capacity of producing 11 million eggs and 10 million chicks per annum, affirming that the firm has created employment opportunities for over 75 people, out of which 58 were indigenes of the State.