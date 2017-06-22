Thursday , 22 June 2017
OGSG Advises Residents On Environmental Hygiene To Avert Flooding

OGSG Advises Residents On Environmental Hygiene To Avert Flooding

June 22, 2017

Following the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) prediction of likely occurrence of flood in 35 States of the federation, the Ogun State government has advised residents along the banks of River Ogun and other flood-prone areas to be prepared to move to safer grounds.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, stated that there would be flooding in eight major Rivers across the country, including Ogun River, adding that Ogun State was expected to witness above normal rainfall which could lead to severe flooding.

According to the release ‘’it was in the best interest of residents living in flood prone areas, particularly along the Ogun River to be ready to move to safer grounds to forestall loss of lives and property’’.

To mitigate the effect of the predicted flooding, the release advised residents to imbibe good environmental practices such as desisting from erecting buildings on flood plains, de-silting drainage channels and to desist from dumping refuse in waterways.

The release added that government remained committed to ensuring that the people of the state have an environment that was safe and conducive for living and for business to thrive.

