OGHA Passes Bill On Remuneration For LG Political Office Holders

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill that will provide for the remuneration of the public/private office holders in the Executive and Legislative Arms of the Local Government Councils as well as the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

The passage of the bill titled: “HB No 015/OG/2017- Statutory Offices (Local Government/ Local Council Development Area) Emolument Law, 2017, followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation through a motion moved by its Chairman, Hon Akanbi Bankole, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, thereafter did the third reading after a motion was moved by the Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe, seconded by Hon. Oyenuga Olufowobi.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had in the cause of the second reading, described the bill as a means of motivating political office holders in the third tier of government to discharge their constitutional duties, and promote good governance in the State.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to revert the issuance of Riders’ permit and identification scheme to the State Bureau of Transport pending the repeal of the extant law which accords the agency the right to handle the scheme.

The resolution was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Committee of the Whole House led by the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo on the meeting earlier held with the State Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Transport on the need to regulate and harmonize the workings of the two agencies.

The Committee’s report stated that the issuance of Riders’ Permit and Data Identification Card Scheme was initiated by the Bureau of Transportation in 2008 by the last administration.

According to the report, “the present administration in its wisdom consented to the continuity of the operation of the scheme by the Bureau vide an approval giving to the Bureau of Transportation by the present Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on 15th May, 2012.

The programme was aimed at identifying, registering and regulating the activities of motorcycle operators with a view to enhancing security of lives and property of residents of the State as well as develop comprehensive data base of all operators of motorcycles in the State”.

The House of Assembly therefore resolved that “the handling and issuance of Riders Card Scheme should be reverted to the Bureau of Transport until the extant law is amended or repealed”.