OBJ, Amosun, Archbishop Express Hope On Nigeria’s Unity

For Nigeria to experience development there is need for Christians and Muslims to abide by divine rules, virtues as well as imbibe the attributes of oneness as stipulated in the holy books of both religions.

The Secretary-General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Archbishop Josiah Atkins Idowu Fearon made this submission while giving his Christmas message during the Ogun State 2016 Christmas Carol and Service of Nine lessons held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

While explaining the similarities in Christian and Islamic religions, the Cleric noted that the two religions preached the principles of oneness of God and attributes of unity that allowed for peaceful co-existence which was an harbinger of an indivisible nation.

He noted that the annual celebration of Christmas was a good reason for Christians to demonstrate love, adding that Christ was a gift to humanity from God.

Archbishop Fearon who urged Nigerians to demonstrate the exemplary qualities of Christ, implored them to celebrate Jesus with sincerity of heart by committing their resources and time into making life better for the less privileged and the people around them as a way of projecting the love that God had first shown man through the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Cleric described Senator Ibikunle Amosun as a typical leader that Nigeria had been yearning for, having demonstrated religious liberality as a Muslim and committed leader which had made it possible to unite the people of the State irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations.

The Archbishop who noted that the Governor had tried in keeping its promise to the people through his ongoing rebuilding mission, which according to him had transformed the State, urging the Governor and other political leaders not to betray the trust people had in them and make themselves accountable to God as well in all their do.

Earlier, after reading the Nineth lesson at the Carol Service, the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the State, saying it was through prayers that his administration could achieve more success in the bid to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the people.

On his part, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo stressed the need for Nigerians to internalise the teachings of the season assuring that with this, the nation would be a better place for all.