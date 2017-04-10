Obey, Tope Alabi, Others For Embrace 2017

Gospel artistes Ebenezer Obey and Tope Alabi are among top musicians billed to perform at the Embrace Season 10 at Ikorodu, Lagos on Friday. The event which is titled, ‘Rejoicing in the Kin, is being organised by Embrace International Assembly.

At briefing in Lagos last week, the church’s Senior Pastor, Isaac Olatunde Adeyemi, said the event was in its 10th edition, adding that its aim is to evangelise in Ikorodu, particularly to most youths who love music.

“That is why we are using gospel artistes in the all-night programme,” he said, while he listed Cobhams Asuquo, Tim Godfrey, Bois Olorun, Bayo Adesuyi, Damola Adesina, and Tunji Amokade as artistes expected to perform. They would be assisted by the church’s choir, he said.

The event also marks the launch of lsaac Adeyemi World Outreach.

<<The Nation>>