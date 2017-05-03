Obasanjo Worried Over Failure To Prosecute Corrupt Nigerian Politicians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria.

Obasanjo made this while delivering the inauguration lecture of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke on the topic, “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development in Nigeria: The Way Forward.’’

The former president regretted that in spite efforts by successive governments, corruption still posed a daunting challenge to the progress and development of Nigeria.

He said, “The lack of successful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases involving Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) is giving serious course for concern, both for Nigerians and the international community.

“We must take away the proceeds of illicit enrichment and remove negative role models in our society.

“I know that each arm of government has its responsibility and we must respect the separation of powers under our constitution.

“At the same time, we must have an acute and common perception of our problem and do all that is necessary to mitigate the impact of corruption in our society.’’

The former president said that the aim of fighting corruption was to correct certain wrong doings.

“The aim of fighting corruption is most importantly, to remedy the dark sides of bad governance, such as poverty, unemployment, hunger and disease; as well as improving the well-being of the citizens.

“Hence, we must pay equal attention to the economy which is the bedrock of all-round development.

“The beginning of getting leadership right is to make the electoral system transparent and credible to ensure that only the choices of the people are actually elected into electable political offices.

“People with integrity, vision, wisdom and purpose should be elected, not those who try to buy their way into leadership position,’’ he said.

