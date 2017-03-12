Obasanjo Kicks Against Politicisation Of Basic Amenities, Appointments

TO ensure good governance, national stability and development, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the need for visionary and foresighted leadership. He also wants Nigerians to emulate the virtues of the late Dr Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye and the Church to play its role as ‘’a formidable outpost for the implementation of leadership and corporate governance especially in developing countries such as Nigeria.’’

Obasanjo, who turned 80, last week, stressed the need for strong family values because ‘’a nation consists of communities and families constitute communities. Therefore, the stability of the nation depends on how stable or robust the families are and consequently the communities. The nerve centre of national stability is the families.’’ The former President spoke, yesterday, while delivering the 2nd Prophet Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye Memorial Lecture held at Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere Distict Headquarters, Lagos.

The lecture was titled: ‘’The Challenge of Good Governance, National Stability and Development.’’ At the event where a book: ‘’The Renaissance of the C&S Church in perspective; The Story of C&S Movement Church, Surulere,’’ was launched, Obasanjo described Fakeye, who was C&S General leader/District Chairman (1970-2015) as ‘’a very consumate leader who was fearless when discussing national issues.

He was patriotic and highly respected pastor, teacher, preacher, intercessor and field commander of the Lord’s army. He symbolised one of our finest examples of how a life truly dedicated to our Saviour Jesus Christ can make a difference. He had been a difference-maker for his family, his friends, his flock, his community, the Church and, indeed, the nation.’’

He said it was good that the lecture series were inaugurated ''to remind us about his (Fakeye's) ledership roles and for us to keep in constant view those nationalist ideals that are critical for national progress.'' To ensure national stability and development, Obasanjo canvassed concentric levels of leadership that encourages every person to act as a leader within his/her concentric ring.

Obasanjo kicked against politicisation of appointments and distribution of basic necessities of life. ‘’There are a few welfare responsibilities of the nation that should be ‘politics free’ including education, justice and health. Appointments at the leadership levels should be based on competence, knowledge and experience. Any other consideration will be at best sub-optimal.’’