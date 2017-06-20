Obasanjo, Amosun Solicit Aid For Hearing Impaired People

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has solicited aid for people living with hearing impairment and the less privileged for them to be useful to themselves and contribute meaningfully to the society.

Obasanjo stated this at a training workshop and distribution of free ear and hearing kits to people living with hearing challenges, organized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Starkey Hearing Foundation in conjunction with Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former President who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, said the hearing device would go a long way in raising their hopes of functioning like normal humans, thus enabling them utilise their potentials for the benefit of the society.

Chief Obasanjo while calling on corporate bodies and public spirited individuals to assist the less privileged and people with special needs in the society, admonished beneficiaries of the hearing devices to make judicious use of the kits to improve their hearing ability.

In an opening speech, the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, said people needed to jettison the erroneous belief that ear problem was an act of God, saying that many hearing challenges could be solved by medical intervention, urging the Federal Government to give attention to Audiological aspect of medicine in order to make life more meaningful to people with hearing impairment.

The Governor added that the present administration had prioritized health care services for residents of the State as a think-tank approach was adopted at enhancing the health of the people.

The Chairman, Starkey Hearing Foundation, Dr. Heather Jensen, said over 80 percent of people live in areas where there was no access to Audiologists, saying this had contributed to increase in the number of people living with hearing challenges, noting that hearing loss has a great potential for a person’s physical and mental health, education and employment as it impedes cognitive growth, social integration and quality of life.

“Starkey Hearing Foundation gives the gift of hearing to people in need in the country and around the world, and we believe that hearing is a vehicle to reflect caring and improve the lives of individuals, their families and communities at large”, she said.

She added that recent national survey on hearing impairment and deafness in Nigeria shows that approximately 8.5 million (5%) Nigerians have some form of hearing defects, opining that there was a need for more hearing health epidemiological studies in the country to provide objective estimates of the disease burden.