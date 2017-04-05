NUJ Honours Amosun with 2016 Excellence in Leadership Award

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been honoured with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) 2016 Excellence in Leadership Award, in recognition of his unprecedented development stride in the state.

President of the NUJ, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, disclosed this yesterday when he led the national leadership of the union on a courtesy visit to the governor in his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office.

Odusile, who said the success of the rebuilding mission of the Amosun administration is worthy of commendation and emulation by other states governors, said “as journalists, we have gone round the country and we are impressed with the level of development we have seen in Ogun State.”

Revealing that the award would be conferred on the governor in Abuja, as part of activities to mark the union’s 62nd anniversary of its foundation, commended him for the infrastructural development in every nook and cranny of the state.

He noted that the Mission to Rebuild Ogun State is already yielding results and helping in the process of creating a desirable future for the gateway state.

The president appreciated Amosun for hosting the first NUJ 2016 Media Summit in August last year in Abeokuta.

Responding, the governor appreciated the honour and assured of his administration’s commitment to always give the welfare of the citizens of the state priority.

He said the award would spur and challenge his administration to do more and serve the state with greater sense of dedication, vigour and vitality.

While assuring that his administration would not leave any project uncompleted, Amosun said, “contractors have been mobilised back to site across the state and we promise to complete all projects initiated across the state before the end of our tenure.”

Speaking on the welfare of civil servants in the state, he promised to offset all outstanding cooperative deductions before the end of the year, disclosing that about six months deductions would be paid from the Paris Club refund the state is expecting.

The governor also announced that the state government has concluded plans to pay the October 2016 salaries of some workers, who took part in an illegal strike action last year, in the spirit of the 2017 Workers Day on May 1.

The state government applied the “no work, no pay” rule in response to what it described as a politically motivated strike action, embarked upon by a section of the labour leaders in the state in September 2016.