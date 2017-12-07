NSE Restated Commitment to Bridging Information Gap

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday restated its commitment to bridging the information gap between the exchange and market participants, knowing the high correlation between market information such as stock market prices, market data, corporate actions and news and decision making.

Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, Mr. Olumide Orojimi restated this commitment while commenting on the ranking of the exchange website as the best among the stock exchanges in Africa.

The latest Alexa rankings placed NSE website among the top 100,000 most popular websites in the world, ahead of 26 other African exchanges’ websites.

Alexa, an Amazon company, is regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of web traffic in the world. It tracks and reports the detailed website analytics of an unfixed number of domains amongst millions of Internet users. According to Alexa, NSE’s global traffic ranking stood at 78,552 as at December 6, 2017, which represents a 50 per cent increase from its 156,610 position as at December 31, 2016. Closely following NSE in the ranking are Egyptian Exchange, JSE, BRVM and Nairobi Securities Exchange with ranking of 130,301, 155,653, 242,657 and 260,293 respectively.

Commenting on the development, Orojimi said: “We are delighted to see this increase in traffic to our website as it means that we are making the Nigerian capital market easily accessible to investors who are increasingly residing online.”

According to him, “At the NSE, we are committed to bridging the information gap between the Exchange and market participants, knowing the high correlation between market information (stock market prices, market data, corporate actions and news) and decision making. We are glad our website is also helping us to achieve this.”

He said the NSE recently upgraded its website to be mobile friendly, with robust content and a cleaner layout and navigation.

“The revamp was fuelled by feedback from users that wanted certain high demand pages easier to navigate and some key changes implemented. For example, using analytics from visits and usage of our website, we added filter functionality to the corporate disclosure page to enable users browse through results filed by listed companies easily. Our online visitors can now experience a more vibrant and seamless view of our offerings,” he said.

