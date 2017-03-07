NPC Begins 3rd Phase Enumeration Area Demarcation In Ogun

Ahead of the 2018 National Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the third phase of its Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Ogun State.

Flagging off the exercise in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Chief Mrs. Aderinokun Oluseyi said it was aimed at dividing the enumeration areas into smaller units for effective census coverage.

‘’It is in this regard that the commission is deploying sophisticated technology in carrying out the EAD. The methodology for the census is designed to achieve full Geographic Information System (GIS) compliance. High resolution satellite imagery will be used to ensure that no area is left out un-demarcated or duplicated’’, the Commissioner said.

She further clarified that the EAD exercise was not the enumeration of persons living in the State and the outcome would not in any way determine the population of any community or local government, saying the division of the State into small geographic areas was just to facilitate enumeration.

Aderinokun appealed to the State Government, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, traditional institutions and communities in the area to support and cooperate with the commission in carrying out the exercise towards achieving success at the 2018 census.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Arch. Gbolade Oduwole, said the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise was very significant and symbolic to the local government as it would help it embark on effective planning so as to cope with the present reality rather than relying on past population figures.