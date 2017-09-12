Norway’s PM Claims Victory In Close Election

Norway’s governing right-wing bloc, headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, has claimed victory in a close election.

With 95 percent of the votes counted on Monday, Solberg’s Conservatives, along with their anti-immigration junior coalition partner, the Progress Party, and two other centre-right allies, were projected to win 89 seats in the 169-seat parliament, according a forecast by Norway’s Election Directorate.

The opposition, headed by Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store, was set to win the remaining 80 seats.

Solberg claimed victory after the latest projection, saying voters had given her a “mandate for four more years”.

“We have to be a little cautious, but it looks as though we will have a non-socialist majority,” she told a rally of supporters.

The election had been labelled the “biggest election thriller in many decades” by national media.

Labour’s Store conceded defeat and wished his rival well.

“This is a big disappointment for Labour,” he told supporters after results showed his party would lose six seats

Before the election, opinion polls indicated a close race, with an aggregate suggesting just one seat may separate the parties.

“Our goal was to give Norway a new government. We knew it was going to be close, and it was close. But as it looks now it wasn’t enough to replace a Conservative-Progress Party government with a Labour government,” he said.

Solberg’s Conservatives meanwhile lost seven seats.

