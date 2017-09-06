North Korea: ‘More Gift Packages’ Coming For The US

North Korea has threatened to send “more gift packages” to the United States, days after testing the biggest nuclear weapon it has ever detonated.

Han Tae-song, ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations in Geneva, addressed the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday after his country carried out its sixth nuclear test.

“I am proud of saying that just two days ago on the 3rd of September, DPRK successfully carried out a hydrogen bomb test for intercontinental ballistic rocket under its plan for building a strategic nuclear force,” Han told the Geneva forum.

“The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han said.

“The US will receive more gift packages from my country as long as it relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK,” he added without elaborating.

<<Aljazeera>>