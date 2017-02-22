North Korea Embassy Official Wanted Over Kim Killing

Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Malaysian police have identified a senior official in the North Korean embassy as a suspect in the killing of Kim Jong-nam, and said another was linked to the North Korean state airline, Air Koryo.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Wednesday that both suspects are still in Malaysia and have been called in for questioning, adding that the North Korean diplomat held the rank of second secretary at the embassy.

Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week while he was preparing to board a flight to Macau.

Khalid told a news conference that police “strongly believed” four other suspects who fled Malaysia on February 13, the day of the attack, had arrived in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

