North Korea ‘Detains US Citizen Kim Hak-song’

North Korea says it has detained a US citizen on suspicion of “hostile acts” against the state.

Kim Hak-song worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) and was held on 6 May, state-run news agency KCNA said.

Three other US citizens are currently held in North Korea, including Kim Sang-duck, who had taught at PUST.

The US has in the past accused North Korea of detaining its citizens to use them as pawns.

KCNA said that “a relevant institution” was “conducting [a] detailed investigation” into Kim Hak-song’s alleged crimes.

It gave no further details.

Kim Sang-duck was detained in April for allegedly attempting to “overturn” the government.

Last year, North Korea sentenced US citizen Kim Dong-chul to 10 years’ hard labour for spying, and sentenced US student Otto Warmbier to 15 years’ hard labour for trying to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel.

<<BBC>>